Benny Hill theme song plays as MPs arrive at Tory leadership announcement

The Benny Hill theme tune was played outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII) in London as Conservative MPs arrived for the results of the leadership contest on Monday, 5 September.

Liz Truss was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and, in turn, will become prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.

Several protesters were seen outside the QEII, including Animal Rebellion activists who blocked a road between the building and Westminster Abbey.

