Liz Truss insists UK economic crisis is due to Vladimir Putin and war in Ukraine

Liz Truss has insisted that the UK economic crisis is due to Vladimir Putin and war in Ukraine.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol on Thursday (29 September), the prime minister also said that “it is right the government took action” to get the economy going again.

“We have a very, very difficult economic global situation, because of the war that Vladimir Putin has perpetrated in Ukraine and countries are under pressure around the world,” Ms Truss said.

