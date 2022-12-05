Security guards trap teenagers attempting to steal judge’s £15,000 motorbike

Security guards foiled a pair of teenagers who tried to steal a judge’s £15,000 motorbike from the car park of a court in London.

Footage shows Shay Hollis, 18, of Harrow Drive in Enfield and Deon-Dre Rogers-Barrett, 19, of Ashdown Road in Enfield, and an accomplice who remains at large, attempting to steal a BMW R 1250GS Adventure TE Rallye at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Before they could get away, security guards closed the gates.

Hollis and Rogers-Barrett were sentenced to an 18-month supervision order and 21 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months respectively.

