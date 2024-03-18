London mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed London is a “safer city” than Berlin, Madrid and Paris but admits he does not want to be “complacent” as he launched his bid for a third term in office.

Citing research from University College London, Mr Khan claimed that the capital was safer than most major cities in Europe and the United States despite recent ONS figures suggesting knife crime had risen.

“Both as a member of parliament and as the mayor I have met too many victims of crime,” he admitted on Monday 18 March.

Mr Khan added that Londoners have the “opportunity” to vote in a Labour government and mayor to “work together” this year.