Moment van drives ‘dangerously close’ to child cycling on London road

Footage captures a van driving “dangerously close” to a child cycling on the road in London.

In the video, shared online by Francesca Savage, the vehicle is seen within a few feet of her young child, before passing to overtake the pair.

“Completely empty road this morning. I feel this van could have given us slightly more space,” She captioned the clip.

“If we want to get kids to travel more actively we need to make it safe!”

The video has divided viewers, with some criticising the driver, while others suggested Ms Savage shouldn’t put her young child at risk.

