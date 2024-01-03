London Eye hatch ripped off by wind repaired by engineers

A family were left terrified when Storm Henk hit the London Eye and blew off part of the roof of their pod on Tuesday 2 January.

David Nock and 11 family members, including five children aged between 11 and 15, were 400ft up the attraction when a service hatch was ripped off in high winds.

The access hatch was left dangling by metal wires as the pod on the wheel rotated its way back down.

Mr Nock and his family watched on as a maintenance crew tried to fix the broken pod and described the whole experience as “terrifying”.

The popular tourist attraction was later closed “due to adverse weather conditions”.

“The noise was quite deafening, it was a bit of a harrowing experience. The kids all found it terrifying,” Mr Nock said.