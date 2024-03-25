Watch: Farmers protest outside Parliament over post-Brexit trade deals

Farmers on tractors converged on Westminster on Monday, 25 March, in a protest against “substandard imports and dishonest labelling” they warn threatens food security.

Campaigners from Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent assembled for a “go-slow” convoy and drive around Westminster.

Organisers anticipated 50 to 100 tractors as well as other farm vehicles to show up as the group raised concerns over the increasing difficulties faced by the British farming industry which they say are leaving the nation’s food security at risk.