Just Stop Oil activists occupy beds and sofas in Harrods on ‘day of action’

Just Stop Oil activists occupied a Harrods display bed as part of their “day of action” on Saturday.

The demonstrators made themselves comfy in the famous shop, located in Knightsbridge, London, holding signs that read “end fuel poverty” and “just start insulation”.

Some were also seen lying on sofas inside the premises before the were “rapidly” escorted out by as many as 20 security guards.

On the same evening, Animal Rebellion activists were removed from Salt Bae’s restaurant in the same area, after staging a protest inside.

