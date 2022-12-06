A patient played guitar from his hospital bed after being given a "new lease of life" in the first double lung transplant in the UK for complications due to a Covid-19 infection.

Cesar Franco, 50, a maintenance engineer at a five-star hotel in central London, caught the infection just before Christmas 2021.

The father-of-one was fit and healthy before falling ill, but developed inflammation of the lungs, leading to lung fibrosis, meaning he was unable to breath on his own.

Mr Franco received the transplant in June and is now recovering at home.

