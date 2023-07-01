The Independent marches through London for 2023 Pride as exclusive media partner

Staff from The Independent marched through London for Pride on Saturday, 1 July, as the parade's exclusive media partner.

They joined thousands of people who took to the streets of the capital waving flags and banners in support of LGBT+ people.

This year's theme is "Never March Alone" in support of trans and non-binary allyship.

The parade was led by mayor Sadiq Khan, who said: “It’s wonderful to be here back in the centre of our city on this wonderful day of celebration but also protest and campaign.”