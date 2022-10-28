Just Stop Oil protesters spray orange paint on Rolex shop in central London

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the premises of Rolex in Knightsbridge.

The climate activists, continuing their month-long action in London, are demanding the government halts all new oil and gas consents and licences.

Jennifer Kowalski, who was involved in the latest stunt, said: “There’s no point in having jewel-encrusted watches when they’re destined to be lost in floods and climate change is happening now.”

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police confirmed two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.