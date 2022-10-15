A man dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off a road in Shoreditch, London, as the group halted traffic on their fifteenth day of action on Saturday, 15 October.

“You all use fuel in some way or another. How do you think you got your iPhones?” the man says before dragging two of the group from the tarmac on Great Eastern Street.

Activists staged the roadblock to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents” a day after group members threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.

