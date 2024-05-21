London to Singapore flight diverts to Bangkok as 'severe turbulence' leaves one dead

The path of a London to Singapore flight that encountered "severe turbulence" which left at least one person dead can be seen on a Flightradar24 data.

Singapore Airlines said flight SQ321, with 211 passengers and 18 crew on board, departed on Monday (20 May) and diverted to Bangkok, landing at 3:45pm local time the next day.

The airline confirmed one person died and multiple were injured on board the Boeing 777-300ER.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed," the airline said in a statement.