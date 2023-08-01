Moment police intercept sex offender minutes after assaulting woman on London train

Body worn footage shows the moment British Transport Police (BTP) intercepted and arrested a sex offender minutes after he assaulted a woman on a London train.

Edgar Junior, 50, of Barnsdale Road, Reading, boarded an Elizabeth Line train at Paddington on 28 March 2022 and immediately started harassing a woman sat opposite him.

He assaulted the victim before continuing to make sexual comments and gestures.

Police were alerted and met the offender at Reading where he was arrested.

Junior was sentenced to 20 months in prison and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years after pleading guilty to sexual assault.