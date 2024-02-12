A music manager was followed before being killed for his fake designer watch in London.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, was celebrating his birthday at an event near St Paul’s Cathedral on 1 May 2022.

Kavindu Hettiarachchi, 31, of St. Ann’s Road, Harrow, was a security guard for the event and sent images of Odunlami highlighting what looked like a Patek Philippe watch to Louis Vandrose, of Beulah Road, Thornton Heath.

Odunlami was chased by Vandrose, Jordell Menzies, 27, of Tennyson Road, Brent and Quincy Ffrench, 28, of Foyle Road, Tottenham.

Menzies, who stabbed Odunlami in the heart, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and eight years for robbery.

Ffrench and Vandrose were found guilty of manslaughter and robbery and received at least 15 years each.