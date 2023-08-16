Long Island police drive car into woman waving gun in street

A Long Island woman waving a gun in the middle of a street was apprehended by a police officer who used his vehicle to knock her to the ground.

Authorities were called out to a report of an individual brand firing a gun into the air in North Bellmore on Tuesday, 15 August.

Footage shows the 33-year-old pointing the firearm around the street and holding it to her head.

A police officer clips her with his car before other officers arrive to arrest her.

The woman was treated for minor injuries in hospital and remains in police custody.