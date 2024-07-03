Tory peer is 'sure' Conservatives will lose election following' disaster' polls

Conservative peer Lord Bethell has admitted he’s “sure” that his party will lose the general election, despite Rishi Sunak’s last-ditch attempt to win over undecided voters.

“Have you seen the polls? It’s a disaster”, he laughed to Iain Dale on LBC, noting that the public think it’s “time for change”. “The Conservative party is going to lose, I’m sorry about that, but I think for someone like me it’s right to be realistic.”

Rishi Sunak was joined by Boris Johnson at a rally last night (2 July), where he warned voters of backing an “unchecked” Labour.