Dog freed by LA firefighters after head gets stuck in golf cart wheel

A dog had to be rescued by firefighters after he got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart in Westlake Village, Los Angeles.

In a video posted to X by Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday, 18 January, firefighters rescued the pup named Teddy by taking apart the wheel he get his head stuck in.

Firefighters were able to rescue Teddy, who appears to be a beagle mix, without injuring him

“FS 144 is getting a reputation for rescuing our fur babies. They did it again by helping “Teddy” out of a sticky situation when he got his head stuck in the wheel of a golf cart,” the fire department explained.