Watch as suspects attempting to switch vehicles during a high-speed chase are caught and arrested by police on Friday evening, 5 January.

The suspects were recklessly driving a stolen Dodge Challenger, swerving in and out of traffic as the Los Angeles Police Department chased them through Southeast LA.

A police helicopter began tracking them and watched the car drive underneath an underpass of I-110 where they are said to have allegedly gotten into another vehicle, a red Chrysler.

One of the suspects can be seen stepping out of the red car with hands above their head, with a second already on the floor and subdued by police.