Moment woman rescued by helicopter from raging LA river

A woman was pulled from the raging Los Angeles River on Sunday 24 March after she fell into the water during a storm.

First responders rushed to the Studio City Neighbourhood, where the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was attempting to save her.

With the water flowing at an estimated 15mph, crews tossed a flotation device to the woman as she was dragged down the river.

An emergency responder was then lowered into the river by helicopter and was able to grab onto the woman, lifting her to safety.

She was treated for minor injuries, including hypothermia, while she was being flown to a nearby hospital, LAFD said.