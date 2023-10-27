Climate activists scaled the Louvre Museum Pyramid and threw orange paint over the iconic museum in Paris on Friday, 27 October.

The footage shows the protestor on top of the Louvre Pyramid and splashes of orange paint scattered across the structure.

Activists threw balloons filled with paint on the glass-and-metal structure.

The footage was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Dernière Rénovation, a group of climate activists.

The group demanded a nationwide plan for the thermal insulation of buildings from the French government.