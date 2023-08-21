Moment prison van allegedly carrying Lucy Letby arrives at Manchester Crown Court

This is the moment a prison van allegedly carrying Lucy Letby arrives at Manchester Crown Court in a prison van ahead of her sentencing on Monday.

Letby is now the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

The 33-year-old was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others when she was working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She deliberately injected newborns with air, force-fed others milk, or poisoned them with insulin.