Lucy Letby was ‘very annoyed when she failed to murder our twin babies’, parents say

The parents of twin boys who Lucy Letby attempted to murder have detailed how the nurse became “very annoyed” when their sons survived.

Letby attacked Babies L and M during a day shift on April 9 2016, poisoning one with insulin and injecting the other with air.

Both boys pulled through, and their parents have since detailed the harrowing aftermath of the attack.

"I saw doctors around the trolly, and they were just pumping his heart like a rag doll," Baby M's father said.

The mother of the twins went on to explain how Letby's body language and behaviour "totally" changed.

"I think she was unsuccessful with killing my kids, that's why she was very annoyed with us."