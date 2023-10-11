Footage shows flames raging from a fire that broke out at London’s Luton Airport on Tuesday evening (10 October).

All flight operations have been suspended at the airport after the blaze engulfed one of its car park buildings.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have said the newly-built car park, at Terminal 2, has partially collapsed.

Flights have been suspended until 3pm on Wednesday and passengers have been urged not to travel to the airport as “access remains severely restricted”.

Up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged, according to the fire services.