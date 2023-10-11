Footage shows a car engulfed in flames at London’s Luton airport before a large fire caused the multi-storey car park to partially collapse.

The video was recorded on Tuesday night (10 October) at 8:52pm, almost an hour before Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue declared the airport incident at 9:38pm.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said they attempted to put out the fire using an extinguisher and filmed a short video in case they needed to “show airport staff”.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the newly built car park building at Luton airport’s Terminal 2 partially collapsed as a result of Tuesday’s blaze.

All flights have been suspended until at least 3pm on Wednesday, as firefighters remain at the site.