Convoy of drivers block M5 in protest over fuel prices

Several cars drove in a slow convoy on the M5 on Friday, 22 July, in protest of rising fuel prices in the UK.

Footage, taken by Kristen Hardy, captures several vehicles driving slowly on the motorway, with some turning their hazard lights on.

Other demonstrations are expected today in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

It comes weeks after 13 people were arrested - 12 in Wales and one in Devon - for driving too slowly on motorways in a call for fuel duty to be slashed.

