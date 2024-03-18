Madrid driver finds snake slithering inside car after pulling over on busy road

A woman was startled to see a curious corn snake slithering in her car as she drove in Madrid on Sunday night (17 March).

Noticing movement near the vehicle’s pedals, she quickly pulled over on a busy road and called Madrid’s municipal police.

When they arrived, officers found the corn snake - a harmless, constricting serpent often kept as a pet - moving over the dashboard and behind the driver’s seat.

The agents took the reptile to the Spanish capital’s special animal recovery centre - and also shared a video of the bizarre encounter on social media.