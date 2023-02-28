Mafia boss escapes high-security jail by climbing down wall using knotted bed sheets

A video showing the moment a mafia boss escaped a high-security jail in Italy by using knotted-up bed sheets has gone viral.

Marco Raduano’s escape from the Badu’e Carros prison in Sardinia was caught on camera on Friday, 24 February.

Raduano, who was serving an 18-year sentence for drug trafficking, can be seen climbing down the wall using his tied bedsheets.

The escape went unnoticed for two hours due to “staff shortages,” and has raised concerns about gaps in safety at such high-security prisons.

