The moment a 71-year-old man is slammed to the floor by a police officer after telling him to “shut up” has been captured on bodycam.

The man, who remains in hospital, was stopped by police for an alleged traffic offense on 27 October.

Bodycam footage, released on 8 November, shows the situation escalating when the man touches the police officer’s vest and tells him to “shut up”, prompting the officer to take him to the ground.

Oklahoma City Police said the man lost consciousness when he hit his head on the pavement.

The officer involved has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed an investigation is ongoing and the results will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.