Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:37
Video: Moment man, 71, slammed to floor by Oklahoma City Police after he tells officer to ‘shut up’
The moment a 71-year-old man is slammed to the floor by a police officer after telling him to “shut up” has been captured on bodycam.
The man, who remains in hospital, was stopped by police for an alleged traffic offense on 27 October.
Bodycam footage, released on 8 November, shows the situation escalating when the man touches the police officer’s vest and tells him to “shut up”, prompting the officer to take him to the ground.
Oklahoma City Police said the man lost consciousness when he hit his head on the pavement.
The officer involved has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed an investigation is ongoing and the results will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
11:22
On the run with Ammon Bundy
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:39
Watch: Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day highlights
00:23
Arsenal: Arteta issues four-word warning on Saka and Rice fitness
00:43
David Beckham plays golf with veterans in special Remembrance message
00:20
Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:04
The View defends Nicole Scherzinger over Russell Brand’s election hat
01:12
Revealed: Meet the I’m A Celebrity class of 2024
01:13
Strictly star breaks down live air as partner reveals one show regret
00:58
I’m A Celeb: Coleen Rooney breaks silence on trial exemption rumours
00:37
Bruce Willis’s wife shares unseen video of actor with young daughter
00:27
Millions of red crabs take over Australian island in annual spectacle
01:06
Queen’s tearful turning point that sparked domestic abuse campaigning
00:53