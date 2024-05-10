Suspect tackled to ground by Rochdale police officer after escaping from ambulance

Footage shows the moment a suspect was tackled to the ground by a police officer in Rochdale after escaping from the back of an ambulance.

In footage shared by Greater Manchester Police, a suspected motorbike thief is seen climbing out the back of the vehicle, which was treating his injuries following a pursuit with traffic cops.

He tries to make a break for it, sprinting away from the ambulance before being pulled to the ground by an officer.

The incident happened on Whitworth Road, just before 3pm on Thursday 9 May.

The suspect is now in custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and an offensive weapon.