Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Footage shows a Mariupol theatre that was reduced to rubble after it was destroyed by Russian shelling, killing hundreds of people.

On 16 March, around 1,500 people were sheltering in the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater. Approximately 300 people were killed after the theatre was destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

“First to die were the nice guys that were running around serving coffee, feeding everybody. Because the first hit came right where the field kitchen was,” local resident Lydmile Orlova said.

