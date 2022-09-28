The director of mortgages at UK Finance has said the current state of the market is not as bad as what he has seen during his 20 years in finance.

Speaking on Sky News, Charles Roe said he’s “seen it worse” when asked by Kay Burley what he made of the market turmoil.

Mr Roe elaborated that he believed the economy was in worse shape during the late 1990s and in 2008 after the “financial crisis.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.