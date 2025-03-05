Martin Lewis shares key steps to boosting your pension by up to £50,000

Martin Lewis has shared key steps you can take to top up your pension pot by as much as £50,000.

Everyone aged between 40 and 73 has until 5 April to boost their state pension amounts for retirements. This is the deadline to ‘buy back’ any missing national insurance years from 2006 to 2018.

During the Martin Lewis Money Saving Show on Tuesday (4 March), the financial guru shared key steps you can take to check missing national insurance years.

These include visiting gov.uk to see if you have missed any National Insurance (NI) payments since 2006; checking if you are on track to get the full state pension; and then seeing if you can plug any missed NI payments for free.