Martin Lewis reveals simple council tax check that could save you thousands

Up to 400,000 homes in England and Scotland are in the wrong council tax band, Martin Lewis has warned.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Lewis explained that some Britons will be in “too high a band” and if that is the case, you can apply to get your band changed and receive a back-dated payout.

On his official website, the MoneySavingExpert wrote earlier this month that thousands who were in too high a band have successfully challenged it, “resulting in payouts worth £100s or even £1,000s”.

