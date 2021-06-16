Divers have discovered massive fishing nets blanketing coral reefs off the coast of Thailand, choking off a vital ecosystem for marine life.

This underwater footage was captured by the divers to document the environmental damage caused by humans.

Local media reported that Thailand’s environment minister has ordered authorities to remove the nets and enact new conservation measures to protect the reefs, according to Veuer.

Coral reefs are often called "rainforests of the sea” because they are some of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Around a quarter of the ocean’s fish depend on healthy coral reefs, sheltering, feeding and reproducing there.