McDonald’s security guard appears to soak homeless man’s sleeping bag

A security guard outside a McDonald’s appeared to mopping the pavement where a homeless man was sitting and soaking his sleeping bag with water in London on Saturday, 9 December.

At one point in footage taken by Damon Evans a security guard could be seen kicking the man’s blanket out of his way, as he tried to move his sleeping bag away from the water.

McDonald’s said on Sunday it was “shocked and saddened” by the incident and said the third-party security guards involved had been “permanently removed from our restaurants”.

“The restaurant team has been reminded of the importance of treating all people with respect.”