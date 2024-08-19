Meghan addresses crowd in Spanish during Colombia visit

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her Spanish skills as she appeared as a panellist at an Afro Women and Power event in Cali, Colombia.

Meghan described her time on the trip as a “dream” and said she appreciates the culture and the stories of South America.

She asked the audience to “pardon her” as she “learned Spanish in Argentina 20 years ago”.

Meghan and Prince Harry are on a trip to Colombia after the South American vice president invited the couple.