Mel Gibson issued an angry five-word response to California governor Gavin Newsom over the deadly wildfires which saw the Hollywood actor’s home destroyed.

Newsom has called for an investigation into Los Angeles County’s fire hydrant and other water failures as officials continued to battle the blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres.

Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing the effort to protect homes.

Appearing on Fox News on Friday (10 January), Gibson was asked if he had any message to the governor over the reported failures.

Gibson replied: “Spend less on hair gel.”