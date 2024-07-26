Mel Stride’s four-word response on why he should be next Tory leader

Mel Stride offered a four-word response when asked why he should be the next Conservative Party leader.

The former work and pensions secretary has become the fourth MP to announce they are joining the race for the Tory leadership.

He told BBC Breakfast on Friday 26 July he has been “fully nominated” as a candidate, joining Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick in the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

Mr Stride was also quizzed on why he should be the next leader despite being the “broadcast face” of the “failed Tory general election campaign”.

“I’m a team player,” he responded.