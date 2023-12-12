Far-right Polish MP douses Hanukkah candle with fire extinguisher

A far-right Polish politician doused Hanukkah candles with a fire extinguisher on Tuesday, 11 December, covering bystanders in white powder.

Grzegorz Braun was filmed ripping the extinguisher from a wall inside the Sejm and setting it off over the menorah that was lit for the Jewish festival.

Prime minister Donald Tusk described the incident as a disgrace and said it should never be repeated.

The member of the far-right Confederation Party, who has previously falsely claimed there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state”, was excluded from the day’s parliamentary proceedings.