Mexico’s indigenous communities dressed in traditional clothing marched down Paseo de la Reforma to the National Palace to demand inclusiveness from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Hundreds descended on the capital’s Zocalo square on Monday (August 9) to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples with more than 23 million people considering themselves Indigenous out of a population of 126 million.

President López Obrador has promised to prioritize this segment of the population which comprises of 68 different peoples with the demonstrators asking for more than just ‘token gestures’.