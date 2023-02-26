At least 45 bodies recovered after destroyed migrant boat washes up in southern Italy

At least 45 bodies have been recovered by the Italian Coastguard after a migrant boat broken into pieces washed up in southern Italy today (26 February).

The ship, which ended up in Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, is thought to have held up to 150 people, before hitting bad weather during the early hours.

It departed from Izmir in eastern Turkey three or four days ago.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.