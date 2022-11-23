Boat carrying hundreds of migrants pulled to Crete harbour after sea rescue

A boat reportedly carrying as many as 500 migrants was pulled safely to a Crete harbour after a sea rescue.

The vessel lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean when passengers made a distress call to the coast guard.

This footage shows rescue crews helping the migrants as the ship was docked at the port of Palaiochora.

According to local authorities, there were no immediate reports of any missing people or injured passengers.

