The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says it conducted a successful test firing of a cruise missile that can hit targets from 100km (62 miles) away.

Footage from MBDA Missile Systems shows SPEAR, a "next-generation turbojet-powered miniature cruise missile."

MoD officials say it was fired from a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon jet at Vidsel range in Sweden in a trial that marked the first time the weapons system was fired against a target.

It is designed to be used against targets including air defences, ships, tanks, defended structures and fast-moving vehicles.