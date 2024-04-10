Watch moment two-year-old boy lost in countryside is found by police helicopter

This is the moment a two-year-old boy who went missing in the countryside was found by a police helicopter.

The toddler was reported missing from his home in Italy on Tuesday (9 April) and an urgent search was launched.

The Vigili del Fuoco launched its search helicopter and located the boy an hour later.

Footage of the rescue was later shared on social media.

A Vigili del Fuoco spokesman said: “In less than an hour of searching we identified and brought to safety a two-and-a-half-year-old child, he had been missing in the local countryside since the afternoon.”