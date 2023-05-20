CCTV shows the moment a man’s phone suddenly burst into flames in his pocket.

The 70-year-old was drinking a cup of tea and minding his business when the device exploded in his shirt pocket.

He can be seen jumping up as his clothes catch fire, before he scrambles to remove the flaming phone from his pocket.

The man then throws the phone to the floor and escapes and a later video shows that remarkably, the device still works.

