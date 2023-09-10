Families in Morocco spend second night on streets following deadly quake

Families in Marrakech woke up outside on Sunday morning (September 10), after spending a second night on the streets after the deadliest earthquake in more than half a century on Friday night.

There were similar scenes across parts of Morocco. By Saturday, the number of people killed had risen to over 2,000 and another 2,059 were injured, according to the country’s interior ministry.

Since Friday’s (September 8) quake, the north African country’s worst since 1960, people across parts of Morocco have been sleeping outdoors.

The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross.