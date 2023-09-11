Morocco wedding interrupted by 6.8-magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake interrupted a wedding in Morocco on Friday, 8 September.

Footage from Marrakech shows musicians abandoning the stage and fleeing through a doorway as people scream.

More than 2,000 people have died after the earthquake struck late on Friday and thousands have spent three nights sleeping in the streets following the disaster.

The UK is set to send 60 search and rescue specialists and four search dogs to Morocco.

Damage could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross.