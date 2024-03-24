The Russian Investigative Committee has released footage of what they claim to be the Moscow concert attack suspects blindfolded, being led into their HQ.

Russia is observing a day of mourning following the attack at Crocus City Hall, with the death toll reaching 137.

ISIS have claimed responsibility for the atrocities, and four suspects are currently being detained. Two of those suspects are seen in the clip handcuffed, with their heads pressed against a wall.

Vladimir Putin has attempted to shift the blame to Ukraine for the attack, which the country strongly denies.