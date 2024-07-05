Mount Etna spews lava and ash into air as spectacular eruption unfolds

Watch as Italy’s Mount Etna spews lava and ash into air as a spectacular eruption unfolds.

Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has seen intense activity in recent days, lighting up the sky near the city of Catania, while the smaller Stromboli volcano off the northern Sicilian coast has also spilled lava into the sea.

Passengers using Sicily’s busiest airport, Catania, are facing delays and cancellations as a result of the most recent eruption.

At least 90 outbound and inbound flights – representing around 15,000 passengers – have been cancelled.

They include British Airways to and from London Gatwick and easyJet links with Luton and Bristol.